EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Cut to C$116.00 by Analysts at CIBC

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$126.00 to C$116.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on EQB from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins set a C$110.00 price target on EQB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on EQB from C$104.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded EQB to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on EQB from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$102.40.

Get EQB alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQB

EQB Stock Up 0.2%

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB stock opened at C$90.45 on Friday. EQB has a twelve month low of C$85.14 and a twelve month high of C$114.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$101.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

About EQB

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.