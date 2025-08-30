Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.2%

ENB opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $48.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.98%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

