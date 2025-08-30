Emiliano Kargieman Sells 15,191 Shares of Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Stock

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) CEO Emiliano Kargieman sold 15,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $56,966.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,911,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,950. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Emiliano Kargieman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 26th, Emiliano Kargieman sold 73,089 shares of Satellogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $274,083.75.

SATL stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Satellogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

Satellogic ( NASDAQ:SATL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Satellogic in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Satellogic in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Satellogic during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Satellogic during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

