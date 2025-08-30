Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $215,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $570,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $207,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $732.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $969.65. The company has a market capitalization of $693.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $748.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $786.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

