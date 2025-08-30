Elena Ridloff Sells 16,098 Shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Ridloff sold 16,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $418,065.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,572.52. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elena Ridloff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Elena Ridloff sold 3,618 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $90,811.80.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Elena Ridloff sold 3,700 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $92,981.00.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SION opened at $24.62 on Friday. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sionna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SION ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.27.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sionna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sionna Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

About Sionna Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

