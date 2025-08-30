Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) vs. Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Financial Comparison

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -40.84% -30.64% Enovix -481.35% -73.88% -32.85%

Volatility & Risk

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.6% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Enovix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Enovix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enovix 0 5 5 0 2.50

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.70%. Enovix has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.72%. Given Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is more favorable than Enovix.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Enovix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $168,000.00 269.52 -$2.08 million ($0.54) -15.11 Enovix $26.60 million 71.10 -$222.24 million ($0.84) -11.45

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovix. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) beats Enovix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Sweden, Israel, the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar, Greece, Portugal, China, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

