Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.18 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 19.22 ($0.26). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.27), with a volume of 430,000 shares changing hands.

Ebiquity Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £26.97 million, a PE ratio of -733.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.18.

Ebiquity Company Profile

Ebiquity plc (LSE AIM: EBQ) is a world leader in media investment analysis. It harnesses the power of data to provide independent, fact-based advice, enabling brand owners to perfect media investment decisions and improve business outcomes. Ebiquity is able to provide independent, unbiased advice and solutions to brands because we have no commercial interest in any part of the media supply chain.

We are a data-driven solutions company helping brand owners drive efficiency and effectiveness from their media spend, eliminating wastage and creating value.

