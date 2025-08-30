Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.18 ($0.31) and traded as low as GBX 19.22 ($0.26). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.27), with a volume of 430,000 shares changing hands.
Ebiquity Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £26.97 million, a PE ratio of -733.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.18.
Ebiquity Company Profile
We are a data-driven solutions company helping brand owners drive efficiency and effectiveness from their media spend, eliminating wastage and creating value.
