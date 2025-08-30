Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price Down 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 613.90 ($8.29) and last traded at GBX 635.15 ($8.58). 45,383,270 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,865% from the average session volume of 2,310,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 703.50 ($9.50).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Drax Group in a research report on Friday, July 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,000 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 682 to GBX 689 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 844.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 688.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 636.68.

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 65.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Drax Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 31.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Drax Group plc will post 97.4732006 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 660, for a total value of £990,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

