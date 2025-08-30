Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $70.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.13 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.87%.The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 7,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $420,844.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,081.53. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

