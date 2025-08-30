Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Piper Sandler

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra Research upgraded Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.79.

NYSE DG opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day moving average of $98.10.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.04%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,023,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,451,000 after buying an additional 201,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after buying an additional 135,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

