Deere & Company $DE Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $478.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $505.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $376.95 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.