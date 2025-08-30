Deere & Company $DE Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $478.68 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $376.95 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $505.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.87.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

