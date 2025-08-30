David Charles King Sells 4,500 Shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) Director David Charles King sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $78,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,775. This trade represents a 64.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Donegal Group Trading Up 1.2%

DGICA opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $653.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. Donegal Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $21.12.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Donegal Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $233.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 477.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Donegal Group by 422.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donegal Group

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.