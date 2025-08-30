CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. New Street Research set a $460.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.10.

CRWD stock opened at $423.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $461.47 and a 200-day moving average of $427.52. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $242.25 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $11,925,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 422,204 shares in the company, valued at $201,391,308. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

