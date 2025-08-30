Critical Survey: LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) vs. PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PACCAR and LiveWire Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PACCAR $33.66 billion 1.56 $4.16 billion $5.84 17.12 LiveWire Group $23.82 million 33.27 -$93.93 million ($0.40) -9.73

Risk & Volatility

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWire Group. LiveWire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PACCAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

PACCAR has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWire Group has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PACCAR and LiveWire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PACCAR 9.88% 18.25% 7.69% LiveWire Group -350.82% -77.81% -59.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PACCAR and LiveWire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PACCAR 0 8 4 2 2.57 LiveWire Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

PACCAR presently has a consensus target price of $107.68, indicating a potential upside of 7.70%. Given PACCAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PACCAR is more favorable than LiveWire Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.9% of PACCAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PACCAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of LiveWire Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PACCAR beats LiveWire Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. It sells its trucks through a network of independent dealers under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment conducts full-service leasing operations under the PacLease trade name, as well as provides finance and leasing products and services to customers and dealers. This segment also offers equipment financing and administrative support services for its franchisees; retail loan and leasing services for small, medium, and large commercial trucking companies, as well as independent owners/operators and other businesses; and truck inventory financing services to independent dealers. In addition, this segment offers loans and leases directly to customers for the acquisition of trucks and related equipment. The company also manufactures and markets industrial winches under the Braden, Carco, and Gearmatic nameplates. PACCAR Inc was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LiveWire Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.