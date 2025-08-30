Crescent Energy Company $CRGY Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,514 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Crescent Energy worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRGY. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 1,110.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

NYSE CRGY opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.86. Crescent Energy Company has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $897.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.34 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRGY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

