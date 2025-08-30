CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 740 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,284,000 after purchasing an additional 144,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $136.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.22 and a 1-year high of $145.58.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.