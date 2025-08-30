CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 727 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,132,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,088,000 after purchasing an additional 172,971 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,029,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,478,000 after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,827,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,386,000 after acquiring an additional 145,617 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,451,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,642,000 after acquiring an additional 79,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 27.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,107,000 after acquiring an additional 242,167 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $1,270,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,598,493.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Get Our Latest Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 8.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The firm had revenue of $325.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.