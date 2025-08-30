CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,364,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,966,000 after buying an additional 123,404 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,117,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,218,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,144,000 after purchasing an additional 473,617 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $73.67.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

