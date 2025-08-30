CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 54,286.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,292 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $341,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Synopsys by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,888,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,441,000 after purchasing an additional 391,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of SNPS opened at $603.52 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

