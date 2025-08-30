CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 93.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.7%

CHTR opened at $265.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.67 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.17.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Arete Research upgraded Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.71.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

