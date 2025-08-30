CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $535,023,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,620,000 after buying an additional 8,318,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,105,000 after buying an additional 4,903,969 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,580,000 after buying an additional 4,759,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

