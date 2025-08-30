CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 13,363 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April $NAPR

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAPR. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NAPR stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

