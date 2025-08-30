CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 603 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 360.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVI opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a one year low of $20.43 and a one year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.