CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 442 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,983,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 16.6%

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $243.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.27. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.