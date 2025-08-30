CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 1,529 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 103,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.35.

WM opened at $226.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.69 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

