Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 75,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -348.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

