Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 59,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.9%

KEYS opened at $163.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.43 and a 12 month high of $186.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,552.30. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

