Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 973 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $255.95 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.95 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.38 and its 200 day moving average is $241.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,088 shares of company stock worth $39,281,601. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

