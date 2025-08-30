Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 9,563 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $342,110,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $100,817,000. Rush Island Management LP raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 15,681,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,848 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,337,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,834,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 75,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. This trade represents a 15.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2%

HR opened at $17.40 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $287.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -83.48%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

