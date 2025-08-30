Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 427 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,173,903,000 after acquiring an additional 148,762 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 998,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after acquiring an additional 59,554 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,739,000 after acquiring an additional 876,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

TYL opened at $562.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $513.52 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $573.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.72, for a total value of $696,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,675.84. This trade represents a 8.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total transaction of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,156,479.75. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,769 shares of company stock worth $12,134,207. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $585.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.27.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

