Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,602 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. $SRPT

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,791,000 after acquiring an additional 30,615 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,699,000 after purchasing an additional 147,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,310,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $140.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

