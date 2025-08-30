Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,755 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 233,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $556,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,935.48. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $243,120.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,129.83. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $139.19 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.08.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

