Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,287 Shares of CDW Corporation $CDW

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 78.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.43 and its 200-day moving average is $171.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. CDW Corporation has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $230.86.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

