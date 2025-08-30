Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 11,241 Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Antero Midstream worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,631,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,372,000 after buying an additional 586,966 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 31.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,311,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after buying an additional 2,242,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,147,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,653,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,991,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,848,000 after buying an additional 295,432 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,105,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after buying an additional 753,939 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 39,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $685,604.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 106,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,622.39. This trade represents a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AM

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.70 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.