Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,936 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Dropbox by 67.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Dropbox by 126.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Dropbox by 282.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 157,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 116,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $69,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 482,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,475,281.95. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhay Parasnis sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $100,718.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,151.72. The trade was a 8.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,072 shares of company stock worth $15,858,981 in the last three months. 29.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $625.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 19.17%.Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

