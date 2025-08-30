Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.16. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

