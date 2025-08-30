Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,629,000 after acquiring an additional 126,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 745,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,463,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,569,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 621,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after buying an additional 33,309 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 3.1%

ANF stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

