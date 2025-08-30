Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities set a $205.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $173.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $178.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.45.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.28. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

