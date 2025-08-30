Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Eversource Energy by 57.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 37,318 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

