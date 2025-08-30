Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Associated Banc worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 385.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

NYSE ASB opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.79%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.48%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

