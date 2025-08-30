Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,839 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of IDACORP worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 621.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 879.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in IDACORP by 39.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average of $117.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.81 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The company had revenue of $531.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.14 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.96%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $133.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

