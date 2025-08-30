Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at $897,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at $13,552,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Ameren Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.19. Ameren Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.31 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

