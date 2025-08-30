Contrasting Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) & Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY)

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) and Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Retractable Technologies and Biotricity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.1% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Biotricity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Retractable Technologies has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Biotricity”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $38.16 million 0.65 -$7.01 million ($0.29) -2.88 Biotricity $12.06 million 1.12 -$14.09 million ($0.21) -2.57

Retractable Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Retractable Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies -41.11% -17.15% -9.33% Biotricity -80.42% N/A -188.47%

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats Biotricity on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retractable Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. It distributes its products through general line and specialty distributor; international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

About Biotricity

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.