Contrasting Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) & Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW)

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Conifer has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowhead Specialty has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Conifer shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Conifer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer 48.57% -123.82% -13.49% Bowhead Specialty 10.05% 13.25% 2.94%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $67.27 million N/A $24.35 million $2.45 0.32 Bowhead Specialty $425.66 million 2.39 $38.24 million $1.47 21.14

Bowhead Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bowhead Specialty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Conifer and Bowhead Specialty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bowhead Specialty 0 3 5 0 2.63

Bowhead Specialty has a consensus target price of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.35%. Given Bowhead Specialty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bowhead Specialty is more favorable than Conifer.

Summary

Bowhead Specialty beats Conifer on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, including companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as low- value dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services comprising commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. markets and sells its insurance products through a network of independent agents in 50 states in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments. The company distributes its products through distribution partners in wholesale and retail markets. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Bowhead Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. in March 2024. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bowhead Insurance Holdings LP.

