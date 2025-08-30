Contrasting Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Civeo and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Civeo -5.25% -12.76% -6.69% Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 23.10% 60.79% 8.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Civeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Civeo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Civeo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 1 11 0 2.92

This is a summary of current ratings for Civeo and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Civeo currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.80%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $106.98, indicating a potential upside of 23.47%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Civeo.

Risk and Volatility

Civeo has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Civeo and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Civeo $682.12 million 0.44 -$17.07 million ($2.43) -9.76 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.41 billion 4.70 $289.00 million $4.28 20.24

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Civeo. Civeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Civeo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs. It offers food, housekeeping, and maintenance services, as well as laundry, facility management and maintenance, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communication systems, security, and logistics services, and camp management services. In addition, the company provides development activities for workforce accommodation facilities, including site selection, permitting, engineering and design, manufacturing management, and site construction services, as well as lodging and catering services. It serves oil, mining, engineering, and oilfield and mining service companies. Civeo Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides management services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

