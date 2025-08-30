Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Shares Up 13.2% – Still a Buy?

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report) was up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 217,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 298,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Trading Up 26.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -803.92 and a beta of 1.19.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

