Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SDY opened at $141.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.26.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

