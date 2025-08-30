Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 86,985 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,985 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $104.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.