Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

